[TOP ALBUM] BEST OF 2018

Les animateurs de la radio s’accordent pour vous présenter les albums marquants de l’année écoulée. Voici un condensé non exhaustif selon les différents styles musicaux proposés à l’antenne de Beaub FM

POP MUSIC

SHANNON & THE CLAMS - "Onion" (Easy Eye Sound)

PONCTUATION - "Mon Herbier du Monde Entier" (Bonsound)

INSECURE MEN - "ST" (Fat Possum)

FREAK HEAT WAVES - "Beyond XXXL" (Atelier Ciseaux & Telephone Explosion)

GRATUIT - "Sur les Bras Morts" (Kythibong)

CUT WORMS - "Hollow Ground" (Jagjaguwar)

MICHAEL RAULT - "It’s a New Day Tonight" (Wick records)

LAS ROSAS - "Shadow by Your Side" (Greenway records)

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER - "Hope Downs" (Sub Pop)

FENSTER - "The Room" (Altin Village & Mine)

CYRIL CYRIL - "Certaine Ruines" (Born Bad records & Bongo Joe)

THE MOLOCHS - "Flowers in the Spring" (Innovative Leisure)

THE GOON SAX - "We’re Not Talking" (Wichita recording)

J. FERNANDEZ- "Occasionnal Din" (Joyful recording)

MOLLY BURCH - "First Flower" (Captured Tracks)

INSECURE MEN - "Karaoke for One vol.1" (Fat Possum)

THE WAVE PICTURES - "Look Inside your Heart" (Moshi Moshi)

ROCK MUSIC

PHOBOPHOBES - "Miniature World" (Ra Ra Rock)

SHAME - "Songs of Praise" (Dead Oceans)

SANTOROS - "Bad Habits EP" (Santorelic records)

CABBAGE - "Nihilistic Glamour Shots" (BMG)

XYZ - "Artificial Flavoring" (Mono Tone records)

THE PARKINSONS - "The Shape of Nothing to Come" (Rastilho records)

EN ATTENDANT ANA - "Lost & Found" (Montagne Sacrée & Buddy records)

THE BUTTERTONES - "Midnight in a Moonless Dream" (Innovative Leisure)

JESUSLESFILLES - "Daniel" (Blow the Fuse records)

PARQUET COURTS - "Wide Awaaake !" (Rough Trade)

BODEGA - "Endless Scroll" (What’s Your Rupture)

WARMDUSCHER - "Whale City" (The Leaf Label)

IDLES - "Joy as an Act of Resistance" (Partisan records)

WOOLEN MEN - "Post" (Dog’s Table records)

ESCAPE-ISM - "The Lost Record" (Merge)

MARBLED EYE - "Leisure" (Digital Regress)

LES LULLIES - "ST" (Slovenly)

RENDEZ VOUS - "Superior State" (Artefact records)

ELECTRONIQUE

PROFLIGATE - "Somewhere Else" (Wharf Cat)

SUUNS - "Felt" (Secretly Canadian)

VOX LOW - "ST" (Born Bad records)

ESSAIE PAS - "New Path" (DFA)

JONATHAN FITOUSSI & CLEMENS HOURRIERE - "Espaces Timbrés" (Versatile)

CONFIDENCE MAN - "Confident Music for Confident People" (Heavenly)

HELENA HAUFF - "Qualm" (Ninja Tune)

TIM HECKER - "Konoyo" (Kranky)

AGAR AGAR - "The Dog and the Futur" (Cracki records)

GRAND CIEL & MOTIONAL - "Ater/Iterare" (I Love Limoges & Mt Gargan records)

ETIENNE JAUMET - "8 Regards Obliques" (Versatile)

OKTOBER LIEBER - "In Human" (Le Turc Mecanique)

MARIE DAVIDSON - "Working Class Woman" (Ninja Tune)

THE SOFT RIDER - "The Pool EP" (Atomic Bongos)

RAP MUSIC

GHOSTFACE KILLAH & APOLLO BROWN - "The Brown Tape" (Mello Music Group)

JPEG MAFIA - "Veteran" (Autoprod)

BISHOP NEHRU - "Elevators Act I & II" (Nehruvia LLC)

WESTSIDE GUNN - "Supreme Blientele" (Griselda)

MARLOWE - "ST" (Mello Music Group)

JARREN BENTON - "Yuck Fou" (Roc Nation Capitol)

REASON - "There You Have It" (TDE)

LANDO CHILL - "Black Ego" (Mello Music Group)

GHOSTFACE KILLAH - "The Lost Tapes" (Xray records)

ODEZENNE - "Au Baccara" (Univers Seul)

CHESTER WATSON - "Project 0" (POW recordings)

WORLD/SOUL MUSIC

ORQUESTA AKOKAN - "ST" (Daptone records)

ALTIN GUN - "On" (Bongo Joe)

ERNIE HAWKS & THE SOUL INVESTIGATORS - "Scorpio Man" (Timmion records)

THE MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND - "Down in the Basement EP" (Soundway records)

SONIDO GALLO NEGRO - "Mambo Cosmico" (Glitterbeat)

THE SHA LA DAS - "Love in the Wind" (Daptone records)

CHARLES BRADLEY - "Black Velvet" (Daptone records)