[TOP ALBUM] BEST OF 2018
Retour en musique sur 2018 !
Les animateurs de la radio s’accordent pour vous présenter les albums marquants de l’année écoulée. Voici un condensé non exhaustif selon les différents styles musicaux proposés à l’antenne de Beaub FM
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
POP MUSIC
SHANNON & THE CLAMS - "Onion" (Easy Eye Sound)
PONCTUATION - "Mon Herbier du Monde Entier" (Bonsound)
INSECURE MEN - "ST" (Fat Possum)
FREAK HEAT WAVES - "Beyond XXXL" (Atelier Ciseaux & Telephone Explosion)
GRATUIT - "Sur les Bras Morts" (Kythibong)
CUT WORMS - "Hollow Ground" (Jagjaguwar)
MICHAEL RAULT - "It’s a New Day Tonight" (Wick records)
LAS ROSAS - "Shadow by Your Side" (Greenway records)
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER - "Hope Downs" (Sub Pop)
FENSTER - "The Room" (Altin Village & Mine)
CYRIL CYRIL - "Certaine Ruines" (Born Bad records & Bongo Joe)
THE MOLOCHS - "Flowers in the Spring" (Innovative Leisure)
THE GOON SAX - "We’re Not Talking" (Wichita recording)
J. FERNANDEZ- "Occasionnal Din" (Joyful recording)
MOLLY BURCH - "First Flower" (Captured Tracks)
INSECURE MEN - "Karaoke for One vol.1" (Fat Possum)
THE WAVE PICTURES - "Look Inside your Heart" (Moshi Moshi)
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
ROCK MUSIC
PHOBOPHOBES - "Miniature World" (Ra Ra Rock)
SHAME - "Songs of Praise" (Dead Oceans)
SANTOROS - "Bad Habits EP" (Santorelic records)
CABBAGE - "Nihilistic Glamour Shots" (BMG)
XYZ - "Artificial Flavoring" (Mono Tone records)
THE PARKINSONS - "The Shape of Nothing to Come" (Rastilho records)
EN ATTENDANT ANA - "Lost & Found" (Montagne Sacrée & Buddy records)
THE BUTTERTONES - "Midnight in a Moonless Dream" (Innovative Leisure)
JESUSLESFILLES - "Daniel" (Blow the Fuse records)
PARQUET COURTS - "Wide Awaaake !" (Rough Trade)
BODEGA - "Endless Scroll" (What’s Your Rupture)
WARMDUSCHER - "Whale City" (The Leaf Label)
IDLES - "Joy as an Act of Resistance" (Partisan records)
WOOLEN MEN - "Post" (Dog’s Table records)
ESCAPE-ISM - "The Lost Record" (Merge)
MARBLED EYE - "Leisure" (Digital Regress)
LES LULLIES - "ST" (Slovenly)
RENDEZ VOUS - "Superior State" (Artefact records)
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
ELECTRONIQUE
PROFLIGATE - "Somewhere Else" (Wharf Cat)
SUUNS - "Felt" (Secretly Canadian)
VOX LOW - "ST" (Born Bad records)
ESSAIE PAS - "New Path" (DFA)
JONATHAN FITOUSSI & CLEMENS HOURRIERE - "Espaces Timbrés" (Versatile)
CONFIDENCE MAN - "Confident Music for Confident People" (Heavenly)
HELENA HAUFF - "Qualm" (Ninja Tune)
TIM HECKER - "Konoyo" (Kranky)
AGAR AGAR - "The Dog and the Futur" (Cracki records)
GRAND CIEL & MOTIONAL - "Ater/Iterare" (I Love Limoges & Mt Gargan records)
ETIENNE JAUMET - "8 Regards Obliques" (Versatile)
OKTOBER LIEBER - "In Human" (Le Turc Mecanique)
MARIE DAVIDSON - "Working Class Woman" (Ninja Tune)
THE SOFT RIDER - "The Pool EP" (Atomic Bongos)
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
RAP MUSIC
GHOSTFACE KILLAH & APOLLO BROWN - "The Brown Tape" (Mello Music Group)
JPEG MAFIA - "Veteran" (Autoprod)
BISHOP NEHRU - "Elevators Act I & II" (Nehruvia LLC)
WESTSIDE GUNN - "Supreme Blientele" (Griselda)
MARLOWE - "ST" (Mello Music Group)
JARREN BENTON - "Yuck Fou" (Roc Nation Capitol)
REASON - "There You Have It" (TDE)
LANDO CHILL - "Black Ego" (Mello Music Group)
GHOSTFACE KILLAH - "The Lost Tapes" (Xray records)
ODEZENNE - "Au Baccara" (Univers Seul)
CHESTER WATSON - "Project 0" (POW recordings)
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
WORLD/SOUL MUSIC
ORQUESTA AKOKAN - "ST" (Daptone records)
ALTIN GUN - "On" (Bongo Joe)
ERNIE HAWKS & THE SOUL INVESTIGATORS - "Scorpio Man" (Timmion records)
THE MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND - "Down in the Basement EP" (Soundway records)
SONIDO GALLO NEGRO - "Mambo Cosmico" (Glitterbeat)
THE SHA LA DAS - "Love in the Wind" (Daptone records)
CHARLES BRADLEY - "Black Velvet" (Daptone records)