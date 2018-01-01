Écoutez la radio en ligne !
Accueil > A la Une > [TOP ALBUM] BEST OF 2018

[TOP ALBUM] BEST OF 2018

Retour en musique sur 2018 !

Les animateurs de la radio s’accordent pour vous présenter les albums marquants de l’année écoulée. Voici un condensé non exhaustif selon les différents styles musicaux proposés à l’antenne de Beaub FM

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

POP MUSIC

- SHANNON & THE CLAMS - "Onion" (Easy Eye Sound)
- PONCTUATION - "Mon Herbier du Monde Entier" (Bonsound)
- INSECURE MEN - "ST" (Fat Possum)
- FREAK HEAT WAVES - "Beyond XXXL" (Atelier Ciseaux & Telephone Explosion)
- GRATUIT - "Sur les Bras Morts" (Kythibong)
- CUT WORMS - "Hollow Ground" (Jagjaguwar)
- MICHAEL RAULT - "It’s a New Day Tonight" (Wick records)
- LAS ROSAS - "Shadow by Your Side" (Greenway records)
- ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER - "Hope Downs" (Sub Pop)
- FENSTER - "The Room" (Altin Village & Mine)
- CYRIL CYRIL - "Certaine Ruines" (Born Bad records & Bongo Joe)
- THE MOLOCHS - "Flowers in the Spring" (Innovative Leisure)
- THE GOON SAX - "We’re Not Talking" (Wichita recording)
- J. FERNANDEZ- "Occasionnal Din" (Joyful recording)
- MOLLY BURCH - "First Flower" (Captured Tracks)
- INSECURE MEN - "Karaoke for One vol.1" (Fat Possum)
- THE WAVE PICTURES - "Look Inside your Heart" (Moshi Moshi)

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

ROCK MUSIC

- PHOBOPHOBES - "Miniature World" (Ra Ra Rock)
- SHAME - "Songs of Praise" (Dead Oceans)
- SANTOROS - "Bad Habits EP" (Santorelic records)
- CABBAGE - "Nihilistic Glamour Shots" (BMG)
- XYZ - "Artificial Flavoring" (Mono Tone records)
- THE PARKINSONS - "The Shape of Nothing to Come" (Rastilho records)
- EN ATTENDANT ANA - "Lost & Found" (Montagne Sacrée & Buddy records)
- THE BUTTERTONES - "Midnight in a Moonless Dream" (Innovative Leisure)
- JESUSLESFILLES - "Daniel" (Blow the Fuse records)
- PARQUET COURTS - "Wide Awaaake !" (Rough Trade)
- BODEGA - "Endless Scroll" (What’s Your Rupture)
- WARMDUSCHER - "Whale City" (The Leaf Label)
- IDLES - "Joy as an Act of Resistance" (Partisan records)
- WOOLEN MEN - "Post" (Dog’s Table records)
- ESCAPE-ISM - "The Lost Record" (Merge)
- MARBLED EYE - "Leisure" (Digital Regress)
- LES LULLIES - "ST" (Slovenly)
- RENDEZ VOUS - "Superior State" (Artefact records)

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

ELECTRONIQUE

- PROFLIGATE - "Somewhere Else" (Wharf Cat)
- SUUNS - "Felt" (Secretly Canadian)
- VOX LOW - "ST" (Born Bad records)
- ESSAIE PAS - "New Path" (DFA)
- JONATHAN FITOUSSI & CLEMENS HOURRIERE - "Espaces Timbrés" (Versatile)
- CONFIDENCE MAN - "Confident Music for Confident People" (Heavenly)
- HELENA HAUFF - "Qualm" (Ninja Tune)
- TIM HECKER - "Konoyo" (Kranky)
- AGAR AGAR - "The Dog and the Futur" (Cracki records)
- GRAND CIEL & MOTIONAL - "Ater/Iterare" (I Love Limoges & Mt Gargan records)
- ETIENNE JAUMET - "8 Regards Obliques" (Versatile)
- OKTOBER LIEBER - "In Human" (Le Turc Mecanique)
- MARIE DAVIDSON - "Working Class Woman" (Ninja Tune)
- THE SOFT RIDER - "The Pool EP" (Atomic Bongos)

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

RAP MUSIC

- GHOSTFACE KILLAH & APOLLO BROWN - "The Brown Tape" (Mello Music Group)
- JPEG MAFIA - "Veteran" (Autoprod)
- BISHOP NEHRU - "Elevators Act I & II" (Nehruvia LLC)
- WESTSIDE GUNN - "Supreme Blientele" (Griselda)
- MARLOWE - "ST" (Mello Music Group)
- JARREN BENTON - "Yuck Fou" (Roc Nation Capitol)
- REASON - "There You Have It" (TDE)
- LANDO CHILL - "Black Ego" (Mello Music Group)
- GHOSTFACE KILLAH - "The Lost Tapes" (Xray records)
- ODEZENNE - "Au Baccara" (Univers Seul)
- CHESTER WATSON - "Project 0" (POW recordings)

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

WORLD/SOUL MUSIC

- ORQUESTA AKOKAN - "ST" (Daptone records)
- ALTIN GUN - "On" (Bongo Joe)
- ERNIE HAWKS & THE SOUL INVESTIGATORS - "Scorpio Man" (Timmion records)
- THE MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND - "Down in the Basement EP" (Soundway records)
- SONIDO GALLO NEGRO - "Mambo Cosmico" (Glitterbeat)
- THE SHA LA DAS - "Love in the Wind" (Daptone records)
- CHARLES BRADLEY - "Black Velvet" (Daptone records)

Plus d'infos :

