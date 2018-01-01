La compilation de Noël 2018

On vous a concocté une compil à écouter au chaud sous la couette ou au bord de la cheminée. La sieste sonore peut commencée.

Intro : Arte radio "Noël FM"/Jonwayne "Seasons Greetings"

1 Fat White Family "Is it raining in your mouth"

2 Dan Sartain "In The Night"

3 Parsnip "Winter"

4 Insecure Men "I’m so Depressed"

5 Molly Burch "Every Little Thing"

6 Bubble & Squeak "The Christmas Stick"

7 J.Fernandez "Volcanic Winter"

8 Marlin’s Dreaming "I’ll stick by you"

9 Charles Bradley "Victim of Love"

10 Smokey Robinson & The Miracles "Christmas Everyday"

11 Sufjan Stevens "Lonely Man of Winter"

12 Queen Of The Meadow "Perfect Harmony"

13 the Werewandas "I’ve Got A Great Big Christmas Tree"

14 Derya Yildirim, Grup Simsek "Oy Oy Emine"

15 Trabants "the Truel"

16 Apparat "Goodbye"

17 Achroma "Arâ"

18 Confidence Man "Santaas Comina Down The Chimney"

19 Rex The Dog "Teufelsberg"

20 Partok Matushka Apfelberg "Nai Nai"

Outro : Jonwayne "Seasons Greetings"

La radio vous souhaite de bonnes fêtes.