Nouveautés musicales Juillet-Août Quel est le tube de votre été ? Petit rappel des nouveautés musicales entrées sur les ondes de la radio en juillet et août JUILLET 2018 Compilation Summer Sampler #5 Howlin Banana Records Ecouter Bill Baird Nightly Never Ending Ecouter Crack Cloud S/T Ecouter Jako Maron The Electro Maloya Experiments of Jako Maron Ecouter Stanley Brinks Peanuts Ecouter Freschard & Stanley Brinks Midnight Tequila Ecouter Cam Maclean Wait for Love Ecouter Super Elcados Togertherness is Always a Good Venture Ecouter Kamal Keila Muslims & Christians Ecouter Gruff Rhys Babelsberg Ecouter Negative Scanner Nose Picker Ecouter Babe Rainbow Double Rainbow Ecouter Earth Girl Helen Brown Four Satellites Vol.1 Ecouter Lavender Flu Mow the Glass Ecouter Primo Amici Ecouter Compilation Napoli Segreta Vol.1 Ecouter Smokescreens Used to Yesterday Ecouter The Blank Tapes Candy Ecouter Melbourne Cans Heat of the Night Ecouter Compilation Disques Debs International Vol1 Ecouter Okonkolo Cantos Ecouter Ty Segall & White Fence Joy Ecouter Marlowe (l’Orange & Solemn Brigham) Marlowe Ecouter Paul Cherry Flavour Ecouter ▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀ AOÛT 2018 Landowner Blatant Ecouter Jarren Benton Yuck Fou ! Ecouter The Growlers Casual Acquaintances Ecouter Champagne Superchillin’ Beach Deep Ecouter Oh Sees Smote Reverser Ecouter G Herbo Swervo Ecouter Terry I’m Terry Ecouter School Damage A to X Ecouter Woolen Men Post Ecouter Jeremiah Jae Daffi Ecouter Mystic Braves The Great Unknown Ecouter Michael Nau & the Mighty Thread ST Ecouter Idles Joy as an Act of Resistance Ecouter