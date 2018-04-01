Écoutez la radio en ligne !
Nouveautés musicales Juillet-Août

Quel est le tube de votre été ? Petit rappel des nouveautés musicales entrées sur les ondes de la radio en juillet et août

- JUILLET 2018

  • Compilation Summer Sampler #5

    Howlin Banana Records Ecouter

  • Bill Baird

    Nightly Never Ending Ecouter

  • Crack Cloud

    S/T Ecouter

  • Jako Maron

    The Electro Maloya Experiments of Jako Maron Ecouter

  • Stanley Brinks

    Peanuts Ecouter

  • Freschard & Stanley Brinks

    Midnight Tequila Ecouter

  • Cam Maclean

    Wait for Love Ecouter

  • Super Elcados

    Togertherness is Always a Good Venture Ecouter

  • Kamal Keila

    Muslims & Christians Ecouter

  • Gruff Rhys

    Babelsberg Ecouter

  • Negative Scanner

    Nose Picker Ecouter

  • Babe Rainbow

    Double Rainbow Ecouter

  • Earth Girl Helen Brown

    Four Satellites Vol.1 Ecouter

  • Lavender Flu

    Mow the Glass Ecouter

  • Primo

    Amici Ecouter

  • Compilation

    Napoli Segreta Vol.1 Ecouter

  • Smokescreens

    Used to Yesterday Ecouter

  • The Blank Tapes

    Candy Ecouter

  • Melbourne Cans

    Heat of the Night Ecouter

  • Compilation

    Disques Debs International Vol1 Ecouter

  • Okonkolo

    Cantos Ecouter

  • Ty Segall & White Fence

    Joy Ecouter

  • Marlowe (l’Orange & Solemn Brigham)

    Marlowe Ecouter

  • Paul Cherry

    Flavour Ecouter

- AOÛT 2018

