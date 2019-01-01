Écoutez la radio en ligne !
NOUVEAUTÉS MUSICALES - OCTOBRE 2019

Tous les jeudis de 13h à 14h, les animateurs vous présentent les nouveautés musicales de la radio.
Redécouvrez la sélection du mois de septembre sur cette page.

EMISSION DU JEUDI 10 OCTOBRE

- L’ORANGE & JEREMIAH JAE / Complicate Your Life with Violence
- CARLA DAL FORNO / Look Up Sharp
- AQUARIAN BLOOD / A Love That Leads To War
- PNTHN / Death Dimension
- SUPREME CEREBRAL & ROB VIKTUM / Hattori Hanzo
- BODEGA / Shiny New Model
- LOS PIRANAS / Historia Natural
- CASSELS / The Perfect Ending
- SAULT / 7
- OTTO / Over The Top Orchester
- ISS / Alles 3rd Gut
- WORN TIN / Summer Mixtape
- ALLAH LAS / LAHS
- THE KVB / Submersion EP
- CLIPPING/ There Existed An Addication to Blood
- BISON BISOU / Pain & Pleasure
- MNEMOTECHNIC / Blinkers
- JULIA BONDAR / In My Neighbourhood
- GINO & THE GOONS / Rip It Up
- FABIENNE DELSOL / Four
- COLD COLD BLOOD / The Mess

Plus d'infos :

