NOUVEAUTÉS MUSICALES - OCTOBRE 2019
Tous les jeudis de 13h à 14h, les animateurs vous présentent les nouveautés musicales de la radio.
Redécouvrez la sélection du mois de septembre sur cette page.
EMISSION DU JEUDI 10 OCTOBRE
L’ORANGE & JEREMIAH JAE / Complicate Your Life with Violence
CARLA DAL FORNO / Look Up Sharp
AQUARIAN BLOOD / A Love That Leads To War
PNTHN / Death Dimension
SUPREME CEREBRAL & ROB VIKTUM / Hattori Hanzo
BODEGA / Shiny New Model
LOS PIRANAS / Historia Natural
CASSELS / The Perfect Ending
SAULT / 7
OTTO / Over The Top Orchester
ISS / Alles 3rd Gut
WORN TIN / Summer Mixtape
ALLAH LAS / LAHS
THE KVB / Submersion EP
CLIPPING/ There Existed An Addication to Blood
BISON BISOU / Pain & Pleasure
MNEMOTECHNIC / Blinkers
JULIA BONDAR / In My Neighbourhood
GINO & THE GOONS / Rip It Up
FABIENNE DELSOL / Four
COLD COLD BLOOD / The Mess