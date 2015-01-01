Écoutez la radio en ligne !
Menu
Accueil > A la Une > Release party I Am a (...)

Release party I Am a Band + The Berbiseyans

I Am a Band sortie du nouvel album "Heartbreaking Chemistry"

https://ilovelimogesrecords.bandcamp.com/album/heartbreaking-chemistry

The Berbiseyans (early reggae / rocksteady / ska), Dijon, 1er 45 tours

enregistré et produit par feu Lucas Trouble aka The Kaiser) sur Guérilla Vinyl,

premier album à paraître fin 2017. Références proches : Trojan Records /

/ Torpedo Records / Aggrolites / Two Tone Club...

http://berbiseyans.wixsite.com/berbiseyans

Titres du 45 tours : stream et téléchargement ici

http://berbiseyans.wixsite.com/berbiseyans/audio

Plus d'infos :

vendredi 27/10 au Doggo
21H
P.A.F. : 7 euros sur place

Partagez

Recherche

Haut de page