[Bon Plan] Festival Metal Culture(s) IX
Un Pass 3 jours à remporter en participant à notre jeu concours !
Le festival le plus pluridisciplinaire de l’hexagone autour du metal au sens le plus large. Au programme : expositions, cinéma, conférence, contes, ciné-concert, master class, concerts, performances...
PROGRAMME
🌘 MERCREDI 8 MAI (opening gratuit)
11h30 /// BDP /// Apero concert
✘ Reagan Burger
✘ The Rise & Fall of Frankenotters
18h30 /// La Quincaillerie ///
✘ Ouverture du festival et opening de l’exposition de Paul Fouchault
✘ BUKOWSKI (power rock / Paris)
✘ Masiko (rock expé poussif / Creuse)
🌘 JEUDI 8 MAI
11h30 /// BDP /// Apero concert /// Gratuit
✘ Lust For Dust (stoner / Limoges)
14h30 /// Cinéma Le Sénéchal
✘ Heavy trip movie + court-métrages
18h00 /// Espace Fayolle
✘ Ciné Concert Alba par Hypno5e
19h00 /// Espace A. lejeune
✘ Immolation (death / USA)
✘ SKÁLD - Vikings (pagan / France)
✘ Pénitence Onirique (black metal /. Paris)
✘ ZATOKREV (post core sludge / Suisse)
✘ Witchfinder (doom / Clermont Ferrand)
✘ Dj Set
🌘 VENDREDI 10 MAI
11h30 /// BDP /// Apero concert /// Gratuit
✘ Kawaii Surf Baby (surf beat down / Limoges)
14h30 /// Cinéma Le Sénéchal
✘ Lords of chaos
17h00 /// Espace A. lejeune
✘ Lofofora (power rock - metal / France)
✘ Nostromo (grind metal-core / Suisse)
✘ monkey3 (stoner psyche / Suisse)
✘ Dead Bones Bunny (meyta’n roll / Paris)
✘ Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition ( grind / France)
✘ R.I.P. (heavy doom / USA)
✘ BORN TO BURN (hard core / Tours)
✘ Toter Fisch (metal pirate acoustique / Tours)
🌘 SAMEDI 11 MAI
11h30 /// BDP /// Apero concert /// Gratuit
✘ No Glory (hard core / Limoges)
14h30 /// Biblothèque Multimedia /// Gratuit
✘ Conte : Quentin Foureau : Contes de Morte-Face. Histoires de muets, légendes de sourds, contes d’aveugles...
✘ Conférence : Julien Proust : La biologie du Metal : une histoire de sens...
17h00 /// Espace A. lejeune ///
✘ Rise Of The Northstar (hard core cross-over / Paris)
✘ Rosa†Crvx (ritual ambiant / Nowhere)
✘ Crisix (thrash / Espagne)
✘ Au Champ Des Morts (black metal / France)
✘ OLANE (etnic ambiant / Lyon)
✘ Erlen Meyer (sludge / Limoges)
✘ Loaded GUN (hard rock / Limoges)
✘ Machinalis Tarantulae (electro indus / Toulouse)
Sur place : Restauration - Bar - Camping - Parking - Merch - Interview des groupes en public....