[Bon Plan] Festival Metal Culture(s) IX

Un Pass 3 jours à remporter en participant à notre jeu concours !

Le festival le plus pluridisciplinaire de l’hexagone autour du metal au sens le plus large. Au programme : expositions, cinéma, conférence, contes, ciné-concert, master class, concerts, performances...







PROGRAMME

🌘 MERCREDI 8 MAI (opening gratuit)

11h30 /// BDP /// Apero concert

✘ Reagan Burger

✘ The Rise & Fall of Frankenotters

18h30 /// La Quincaillerie ///

✘ Ouverture du festival et opening de l’exposition de Paul Fouchault

✘ BUKOWSKI (power rock / Paris)

✘ Masiko (rock expé poussif / Creuse)

🌘 JEUDI 8 MAI

11h30 /// BDP /// Apero concert /// Gratuit

✘ Lust For Dust (stoner / Limoges)

14h30 /// Cinéma Le Sénéchal

✘ Heavy trip movie + court-métrages

18h00 /// Espace Fayolle

✘ Ciné Concert Alba par Hypno5e

19h00 /// Espace A. lejeune

✘ Immolation (death / USA)

✘ SKÁLD - Vikings (pagan / France)

✘ Pénitence Onirique (black metal /. Paris)

✘ ZATOKREV (post core sludge / Suisse)

✘ Witchfinder (doom / Clermont Ferrand)

✘ Dj Set

🌘 VENDREDI 10 MAI

11h30 /// BDP /// Apero concert /// Gratuit

✘ Kawaii Surf Baby (surf beat down / Limoges)

14h30 /// Cinéma Le Sénéchal

✘ Lords of chaos

17h00 /// Espace A. lejeune

✘ Lofofora (power rock - metal / France)

✘ Nostromo (grind metal-core / Suisse)

✘ monkey3 (stoner psyche / Suisse)

✘ Dead Bones Bunny (meyta’n roll / Paris)

✘ Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition ( grind / France)

✘ R.I.P. (heavy doom / USA)

✘ BORN TO BURN (hard core / Tours)

✘ Toter Fisch (metal pirate acoustique / Tours)

🌘 SAMEDI 11 MAI

11h30 /// BDP /// Apero concert /// Gratuit

✘ No Glory (hard core / Limoges)

14h30 /// Biblothèque Multimedia /// Gratuit

✘ Conte : Quentin Foureau : Contes de Morte-Face. Histoires de muets, légendes de sourds, contes d’aveugles...

✘ Conférence : Julien Proust : La biologie du Metal : une histoire de sens...

17h00 /// Espace A. lejeune ///

✘ Rise Of The Northstar (hard core cross-over / Paris)

✘ Rosa†Crvx (ritual ambiant / Nowhere)

✘ Crisix (thrash / Espagne)

✘ Au Champ Des Morts (black metal / France)

✘ OLANE (etnic ambiant / Lyon)

✘ Erlen Meyer (sludge / Limoges)

✘ Loaded GUN (hard rock / Limoges)

✘ Machinalis Tarantulae (electro indus / Toulouse)

Sur place : Restauration - Bar - Camping - Parking - Merch - Interview des groupes en public....