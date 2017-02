EAB #8 - PLAYLISTS DU 09/01 AU 13/01

CASS MCCOMBS BUM BUM BUM MANGY LOVE

THE BLANK TAPES BEACH PARTY OJOS ROJOS

WOODS SUN CITY CREEPS CITY SUN EATER IN THE RIVER OF LIGHT

BALLADUR AKU SUPER BRAVO

BUVETTE ALL A TRIP TO TRIP ON ELASTICITY

LE VILLEJUIF UNDERGROUND LE VILLEJUIF UNDERGROUND HEAVY BLACK MATTER

PHYLUMS COLD COFFEE PHYLUM PHYLOID

SEANCE CRASHER I EVEN LOVE YOU MORE BASEMENT BEHAVIOR

THE SQUIDS FELINE O SHREK YES

THE BLIND SHAKE ALICANTE CELEBRATE YOUR WORTH

SHEER MAG FAN THE FLAMES COMPILATION

BILLY CHANGER HERE WE ARE WAITING LIGHT AND SHADOW UNDER THE OLIVE TREE

FRUSTRATION CAUSE YOU RAN AWAY EMPIRES OF SHAME

HASIL ADKINS SHE SAID OUT TO HUNCH