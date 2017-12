EAB S2 #10 - PLAYLISTS DU 14/11 AU 17/11

GROUPE TITRE ALBUM

JOHN MAUS BOMBS AWAY SCREEN MEMORIES

ESCAPE-ISM THEY TOOK THE WAVES INTRODUCTION TO ESCAPE-ISM

CHLOE ANDROGYNE ENDLESS REVISIONS

SPARKLING IS THIS OUR GENERATION THIS IS NOT THE PARADISE …

IDLES MOTHER BRUTALISM

THE LEMON TWIGS LIGHT AND LOVE BROTHERS OF DESTRUCTION

CUT WORMS LIKE GOING DOWN SIDEWAYS ALIEN SUNSET

DATCHA MANDALA (OPE FERAROCK) SMILING MAN ROKH

EL GOODO SO IT GOES BY ORDER OF THE MOOSE

THE FRIGHTNRS MORE TO SAY MORE TO SAY VERSIONS

SHOPPING THE HYPE SINGLE