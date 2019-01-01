Écoutez la radio en ligne !
L’EAU A LA BOUCHE 2019 - 25/03 AU 29/03

Blabla glouglou miam-miam
Du lundi au vendredi - 12h/14h

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

- PLAYLIST DU LUNDI 25 MARS

GROUPE TITRE ALBUM
FAT WHITE FAMILY TASTES GOOD WITH THE MONEY Serfs Up !
BAXTER DURY PORCELAIN Prince of Tears
THE STROPPIES CELLOPHANE CAR Whoosh !
WOOLEN MEN BRICK HORIZON Post
MADMADMAD HOT DISCO ST
ZOMBIE ZOMBIE LA BOITE DE NUIT DE TONTON OS L’heure de la Sortie
TH DA FREAK HOSPITAL Freakenstein !
YGGL GBH R.ad
H-BURNS (FERAROCK) CRAZY ONES Mid-Life
MARBLE ARCH (FERAROCK) GOLD Children of the Slump
COSMOPAARK MR BIG YELLOW SUN Sunflower

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

- PLAYLIST DU MARDI 26 MARS

GROUPE TITRE ALBUM
THE MURLOCS MANIC CANDID EPISODE Manic Candid Episode
WINE LIPS SHARK EYES Stressor
COCHEMEA MITOTE All My Relations
ALI HASSAN KUBAN MABRUK From Nubia to Cairo
MARBLE ARCH (FERAROCK) I’M ON MY WAY Children of the Slump
H-BURNS (FERAROCK) TOURISTS Mid-Life
MARTIN FRAWLEY YOU WANT ME Undone at 31
LOVE TRAP ON THE CORNER Rosie
URANIUM CLUB GREASE MONKEY The Cosmo Cleaners
THE PSYCHOTIC MONKS A COHERENT APPEARANCE Private Meaning First
QUELLE CHRIS BRAIN OF THE APE Gangster Music Vol 1
CURLY CASTRO WINSTON WOLF Tosh

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

- PLAYLIST DU MERCREDI 27 MARS

GROUPE TITRE ALBUM
DERYA YILDIRIM & GRUP SIMSEK KURK Kar Yagar
FRED PALLEM ET LE SACRE DU TYMPAN L’ODYSSEE (YUKSEK REMIX) L’Odyssee Remix
R. STEVIE MOORE KIDS WITH DADDY Country Disguises
NICK WATERHOUSE BLACK GLASS ST
SASAMI MORNING COMES ST
ANEMONE MEMORY LANE Beat My Distance
STIFF RICHARDS PEA Dig
MIKAL CRONIN UNDERTOW Undertow 7"
THE PROPER ORNAMENTS CREPUSCULAR CHILD Six Lenins
STEVE GUNN NEW MOON The Unseen in Between
H-BURNS (FERAROCK) TIGRESS Mid-Life
DARK TEA INNER LIGHT ST

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

- PLAYLIST DU JEUDI 28 MARS

GROUPE TITRE ALBUM
THE INTELLIGENCE L’APPEL DU VIDE Un-Psychedelic in Peavey City
FAUX FEROCIOUS SOLVENCY Pretty Groovy
KOMPLIKATIONS THE CITY Single
NWA FUK DA POLICE Single
BLAHZAY BLAHZAY FROM ENY Enything Iz Possible
LUCILLE FURS ANOTHER LAND Another Land
LAURE BRIARD MARIN SOLITAIRE Un Peu Plus d’Amour SVP
H-BURNS (FERAROCK) LEAVING Mid-Life
HAND HABITS WHAT’S THE USE Placeholder

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

- PLAYLIST DU VENDREDI 29 MARS

GROUPE TITRE ALBUM
OLDEN YOLK COTTON & CANE Living Theatre
SHANA CLEVELAND FACE OF THE SUN Night of the Worm Moon
U-BAHN TURBULENT LUV ST
SYDNEY VALETTE BACK FROM MEXICO Space & Time EP
GONZO PUT THE MONEY Do it Better Again
SNAPPED ANKLES THREE STEPS TO A DEVELOPMENT Stunning Luxury
HELADO NEGRO PAIS NUBLADO This is How You Smile
OHTIS RUNNIN Curve of Earth
H-BURNS (FERAROCK) CRAZY ONES Mid-Life
LEE FIELDS & THE EXPRESSIONS IT RAINS LOVE It Rains Love
ALTIN GUN SUPURGESI YONCADAN Gece
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD BOOGIEMAN SAM Fishing For Fishies
KEPA CARLITA Doctor Do Something
WEEK END

