la GUINZ #76

Vendredi 15 mars 2019

DJ set solo

Avec :

* The Cowboys - Open Sores

* The Horsebites - What I Say

* More Kicks - I’m on the Brink

* FEELS - Find a Way

* Titanic Bombe Gas - Bad Habit

* Faux Ferocious - Me & Jonny

* Uranium Club - Grease Monkey

* Pink Mexico - Perscription Overdose

* Mike Krol - Left for Dead

* FEWS - More Than Ever

* NOX BOYS - Susie Lee

* Warmduscher - Standing on the Corner

* The Mystery Lights - Someone Else is in Control

* R. Stevie Moore - I Love You so Much it Hurts

* Nick Waterhouse - Song for Winners