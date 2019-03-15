la GUINZ #76
Pot-pourri du Rock’n’Roll déglingué : pop, garage, punk, blues & more
Vendredi 15 mars 2019
DJ set solo
Avec :
* The Cowboys - Open Sores
* The Horsebites - What I Say
* More Kicks - I’m on the Brink
* FEELS - Find a Way
* Titanic Bombe Gas - Bad Habit
* Faux Ferocious - Me & Jonny
* Uranium Club - Grease Monkey
* Pink Mexico - Perscription Overdose
* Mike Krol - Left for Dead
* FEWS - More Than Ever
* NOX BOYS - Susie Lee
* Warmduscher - Standing on the Corner
* The Mystery Lights - Someone Else is in Control
* R. Stevie Moore - I Love You so Much it Hurts
* Nick Waterhouse - Song for Winners