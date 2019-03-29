la GUINZ #77

Vendredi 29 mars 2019

DJ Set / voyage temporel avec :

* The Pixies - Down to the Well

* TH da Freak - Hospital

* Wild Zeros - Nobody Can Tell Us

* The Monsters (official) - Acid Dreams

* Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind - Satan’s Got His Heart Set on You

* Firewater - So Long Superman

* The Reducers - Let’s Go

* The Del-Lords - Love Lies Dying

* Ramones - My Brain is Hanging Upside Down

* Les Dogs - Down at Lulu’s

* the Barracudas - Surfers are Back

* Straight Arrows - Out and Down

* Skegss - My Own Mess