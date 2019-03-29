la GUINZ #77
Pot-pourri du Rock’n’Roll déglingué : pop, garage, punk, blues & more
DJ set de qualité en réunion improvisée
Vendredi 29 mars 2019
DJ Set / voyage temporel avec :
* The Pixies - Down to the Well
* TH da Freak - Hospital
* Wild Zeros - Nobody Can Tell Us
* The Monsters (official) - Acid Dreams
* Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind - Satan’s Got His Heart Set on You
* Firewater - So Long Superman
* The Reducers - Let’s Go
* The Del-Lords - Love Lies Dying
* Ramones - My Brain is Hanging Upside Down
* Les Dogs - Down at Lulu’s
* the Barracudas - Surfers are Back
* Straight Arrows - Out and Down
* Skegss - My Own Mess