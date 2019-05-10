la GUINZ #78
Pot-pourri du Rock’n’Roll déglingué : pop, garage, punk, blues & more
DJ set de qualité en réunion improvisée
Vendredi 10 mai 2019
Avec :
* The Chats - Pub Feed
* Squid - Houseplants
* Cheekface - Crud
* Fomies - Valley Valley
* The Audacity - Red Rum
* Kiwi jr - Leslie
* Beat Mark (Azbin Records) - Teenage Fever
* Wet Dreams - Bad Boy
* Human Cell - Futile
* Heavy Lungs - Blood Brother
* Protomartyr - Ypsilanti
* Endless Column - Mirror
* Fontaines D.C. - Liberty Belle
* Dehd - Lucky
* Sonny & the Sunsets - A Bigger Picture
* New Swears - Comfortably Hangover