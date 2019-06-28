la GUINZ #79
Pot-pourri du Rock’n’Roll déglingué : pop, garage, punk, blues, surf & more
DJ set de qualité en réunion improvisée
Vendredi 28 juin 2019
Avec :
* Compilation Twist Italia (Doghouse & Bone Records) - Con Te Sulla Spiaggia
* Bruce Joyner & the Unknowns - Modern Man
* Automatic City - Shrinking Up Fast
* Compilation Jambù (ANALOG AFRICA) - Coco Da Bahia
* Allah-Las - Raspberry Jam
* Dead Coast - I Have Seen
* The GROWLERS - Row
* Los Tones - Psychotropic
* Pura Crema - Eres La Onda
* Twin Peaks - Come For Me
* The Pesos - Atomic Love
* The Rats - Can’t Stand Back
* X - Under The Big Black Sun
* Bench Press - Respite