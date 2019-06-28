la GUINZ #79

Vendredi 28 juin 2019

Avec :

* Compilation Twist Italia (Doghouse & Bone Records) - Con Te Sulla Spiaggia

* Bruce Joyner & the Unknowns - Modern Man

* Automatic City - Shrinking Up Fast

* Compilation Jambù (ANALOG AFRICA) - Coco Da Bahia

* Allah-Las - Raspberry Jam

* Dead Coast - I Have Seen

* The GROWLERS - Row

* Los Tones - Psychotropic

* Pura Crema - Eres La Onda

* Twin Peaks - Come For Me

* The Pesos - Atomic Love

* The Rats - Can’t Stand Back

* X - Under The Big Black Sun

* Bench Press - Respite