la GUINZ #81
Pot-pourri du Rock’n’Roll déglingué : pop, garage, punk, blues, surf & more
DJ set de qualité en réunion improvisée
Vendredi 20 Septembre 2019
Avec :
* CIVIC - Pleasure
* Jesuslesfilles - Fille à Fille
* GINO and the GOONS - Watch You Shine
* The Busymen - Look Out
* The Rings - I Wanna Be Free
* Big Soul - Marylou
* The Smugglers - The Dedication
* Ezra Furman - Calm Down aka I Should Not Be
* Vivian Girls - Something To Do
* Surf Curse - Labyrinth
* Gang Of Four - Natural’s Not In It
* Squid - Match Bet
* The Kinks - Afternoon Tea
* The Soul Stirrers - I’m Trying to be Your Friend
* Ralph Weeks & Combo Lulo - Something Deep Inside