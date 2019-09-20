la GUINZ #81

Vendredi 20 Septembre 2019

Avec :

* CIVIC - Pleasure

* Jesuslesfilles - Fille à Fille

* GINO and the GOONS - Watch You Shine

* The Busymen - Look Out

* The Rings - I Wanna Be Free

* Big Soul - Marylou

* The Smugglers - The Dedication

* Ezra Furman - Calm Down aka I Should Not Be

* Vivian Girls - Something To Do

* Surf Curse - Labyrinth

* Gang Of Four - Natural’s Not In It

* Squid - Match Bet

* The Kinks - Afternoon Tea

* The Soul Stirrers - I’m Trying to be Your Friend

* Ralph Weeks & Combo Lulo - Something Deep Inside