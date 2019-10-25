la GUINZ #82

Vendredi 25 Octobre 2019

Avec :

* Crocodylus - Madagascar

* The Valderamas - High Rock Park

* Leopardo - I Wanna Tame You

* Allah-Las - On Our Way

* Aquarian Blood - Thought Of Her

* Carver Baronda - If Nothing Else Comes Along

* Love Trap - On the Corner

* Jimmy "Duck" Holmes - All Night Long

* GA-20 - One Night Man

* The Floors - Join the Fight

* The Black Lips - Alone and Forsaken (Hank Williams)

* King Khan Experience - Le Responsable

* Mattiel - Blisters

* The Volcanics - Street Owl

* Fixed Up - Borderline Case