la GUINZ #82
Pot-pourri du Rock’n’Roll déglingué : pop, garage, punk, blues, surf & more
DJ set de qualité en réunion improvisée
Vendredi 25 Octobre 2019
Avec :
* Crocodylus - Madagascar
* The Valderamas - High Rock Park
* Leopardo - I Wanna Tame You
* Allah-Las - On Our Way
* Aquarian Blood - Thought Of Her
* Carver Baronda - If Nothing Else Comes Along
* Love Trap - On the Corner
* Jimmy "Duck" Holmes - All Night Long
* GA-20 - One Night Man
* The Floors - Join the Fight
* The Black Lips - Alone and Forsaken (Hank Williams)
* King Khan Experience - Le Responsable
* Mattiel - Blisters
* The Volcanics - Street Owl
* Fixed Up - Borderline Case