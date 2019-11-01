la GUINZ #83

Vendredi 01 Novembre 2019

Avec :

* Corridor - Junior

* Debate Club - Pterodactyl

* Iguana Death Cult - Bright Lights

* Program - Motorcycle

* Radioactivity - Battered

* Webbed Wing - Bad For Me

* Warp Lines - Measured

* The Orwells - Southern Comfort

* Useless Eaters - Black Night Ultraviolet

* The Soft Pack - Parasites

* Mrs Magician - Dead 80’s

* Frustration - Le Grand Soir

* Black Marble - A Different Arrangement