La Guinz > la GUINZ #83

la GUINZ #83

Pot-pourri du Rock’n’Roll déglingué : pop, garage, punk, blues, surf & more
DJ set de qualité en réunion improvisée

- Vendredi 01 Novembre 2019

Avec :
* Corridor - Junior
* Debate Club - Pterodactyl
* Iguana Death Cult - Bright Lights
* Program - Motorcycle
* Radioactivity - Battered
* Webbed Wing - Bad For Me
* Warp Lines - Measured
* The Orwells - Southern Comfort
* Useless Eaters - Black Night Ultraviolet
* The Soft Pack - Parasites
* Mrs Magician - Dead 80’s
* Frustration - Le Grand Soir
* Black Marble - A Different Arrangement

