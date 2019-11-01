la GUINZ #83
Pot-pourri du Rock’n’Roll déglingué : pop, garage, punk, blues, surf & more
DJ set de qualité en réunion improvisée
Vendredi 01 Novembre 2019
Avec :
* Corridor - Junior
* Debate Club - Pterodactyl
* Iguana Death Cult - Bright Lights
* Program - Motorcycle
* Radioactivity - Battered
* Webbed Wing - Bad For Me
* Warp Lines - Measured
* The Orwells - Southern Comfort
* Useless Eaters - Black Night Ultraviolet
* The Soft Pack - Parasites
* Mrs Magician - Dead 80’s
* Frustration - Le Grand Soir
* Black Marble - A Different Arrangement