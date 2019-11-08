la GUINZ #84
Pot-pourri du Rock’n’Roll déglingué : pop, garage, punk, blues, surf & more
DJ set de qualité en réunion improvisée
Vendredi 08 Novembre 2019
SOME LOVE SONGS
Avec :
* Bane’s World - You Say I’m In Love
* Beach Skulls - Love and Sex
* Tijuana Panthers - Forbidden Fruit
* Les Marinellis - Entre Ses Pas
* Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Stranded In Your Love
* Kelly Finnigan - Since I Don’t Have You Anymore
* Holy Hive - If I Could See You Now
* Heavy Trash - Lover Street
* Paul Collins Beat - Walking Out On Love
* Ramones - Baby I Love You
* Les Dogs - Mon Coeur Bat Encore
* The Blaze Velluto Collection - Pondicherri
* IDLES - Slow Savage