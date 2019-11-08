la GUINZ #84

Vendredi 08 Novembre 2019

SOME LOVE SONGS

Avec :

* Bane’s World - You Say I’m In Love

* Beach Skulls - Love and Sex

* Tijuana Panthers - Forbidden Fruit

* Les Marinellis - Entre Ses Pas

* Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Stranded In Your Love

* Kelly Finnigan - Since I Don’t Have You Anymore

* Holy Hive - If I Could See You Now

* Heavy Trash - Lover Street

* Paul Collins Beat - Walking Out On Love

* Ramones - Baby I Love You

* Les Dogs - Mon Coeur Bat Encore

* The Blaze Velluto Collection - Pondicherri

* IDLES - Slow Savage