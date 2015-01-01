EN DIRECT LES MERCREDI DE 18H A 19H radio...

MARS/AVRIL 2019

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

Andre Williams & The Sadies – I can tell//the Polyversal Souls - Feqer Feqer Nèw//Snapped Ankles – Drink and Glide//Love Trap - God Spoke to People by Name//Weird Omen – Wild Honey//the Gories – There but the grace of God go I//King Gizzard &the Lizard Wizard – Fishing for Fishies//Bobby Oroza – Your Love is to Cold//Fontaines D.C - Big//the Mystery Lights – Someone Else Is in Control//Louis Aguilar – oh Boy