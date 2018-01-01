le Bal des Freaks radioShows 2018

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

La Luz - Mean Dream//Chocolate Snow - A Day in The Life//KAMAL KEILA – GHALI GHALI YA JINUB//King KrulE - A lizard state//IKEBE SHAKEDOWN – SUPERMOON//Crack Cloud - Swish Swash//Wax Chattels - In my mouth//WARMDUSCHER – 1000 WHISPERS//Vive La Void - Death Money

John Johanna - Fold in the light //Boy Azooga - Loner Boogie //Abinos Congos – Desperados//The Limboos - I Don’t Buy It//Aquaserge - Tour du monde//Sonido Gallo Negro – La Foca//Les Sympathics de Porto Novo - A Min We Vo Nou//Josh T Pearson - Give it to me straight//Cabbage – Disinfect Us//Sextile - Current Affair

Calexico - Lost Inside//Chicken diamond - outsider//Zombie-Zombie – Looose//Braziliers - Le Tunnel de St Rimay//Kevin Morby & waxahatchee – Farewell Transmission//Shannon and the Clams – I Leave Again//Alamayeohu Eshete - Mekeyershene Salawke//Chapter Four - As I Stand up right in the river//Shannon and the Clams - I Never Wanted Love

The James Hunter Six – I Should’ve Spoke Up//Louis Aguilar - When I’m gone//La Luz – Cicada//TH Da Freak - Thick Head //Cotillon - I Like People //Santoros – Whisper//JC Satan - I won’t come back//Tropical Fuck Storm – You Let my Tyres Down//Robert Wilkins – That’s No Way to Get Along

April March - Chick Habit//Elias Dris - Gold In The Ashes//Saz’iso - Tana//The Murlocs – Loopholes//Total Control – Luxury Vacuum//Rendez Vous - Distance//Lonesome Shack - To the Floor//Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings – Sail on !//Protomartyr - Here is the thing

