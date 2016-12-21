A partir de combien de mots ça fait qu’on parle trop ?
|GROUPE
|titre
|album
|The Andrews Sisters
|By His Word
|The Best Of The Andrews Sisters
|The Blue Van
|Word From The Bird
|The Art Of Rolling
|Chicks On Speed
|Wordy Rappinghood
|99cents
|The Coral
|Talkin’ Gypsy Market Blues
|Magic And Medicine [Europe]
|dDamage
|Liquid Words
|Radio Ape
|Death from Above 1979
|Cheap Talk
|The Physical World
|Dub Trio
|Words
|IV
|The Ex
|The Buzzword Medley
|Joggers And Smoggers (Disc 1)
|Habibi
|Sweetest Talk
|Habibi
|L7
|Talk Box
|Hungry For Stink
|One Self
|Trying To Speak
|Children Of Possibility
|Psapp
|The Words ()
|The Only Thing I Ever Wanted
|Squarepusher
|I Wish You Could Talk
|Go Plastic
|Suicide Machines
|Speak No Evil
|Battle Hymns
|Tang
|Word Necklace
|Another Thousand Days Out Of This World