Élections bidons, candidats véreux : à quand le retour d’un bonne dictature ?
Moi je l’ai toujours dit : les gens sont cons alors leur filer le pouvoir c’est pas une bonne idée.
On pourrait faire une dictature participative, façon co-contstruction genre
Ben perso je me dit qu’une monarchie avec moi comme roi ça peu tout déchirer aussi
On peut se demander si toute cette agitation ne cache pas ceux qui gouverne vraiment
Le retour, tu veux dire que y en a eu des bonnes ?
Sinon un féodalisme, on en parle plus de ça
Avec un rebon de religion on pourrait lancer une Théocratie
Et oui et pas un truc constitutionnelle comme chez les rosbeef
Vu tout ces problèmes de pouvoir, on pourrait pas juste supprimer le pouvoir ?
05/04/2017
|GROUPE
|titre
|album
|Antibalas Afrobeat Orchestra
|N.E.S.T.A. (Never Ever Submit To Authority)
|Liberation Afro Beat, Vol. 1
|Portobello Bones & Amigos
|No Vote-PPB+Near Death Experience+Ouled El Raï
|Portobello Amigos
|Dead Kennedys
|Chickenshit Conformist
|Bedtime For Democracy
|The Dead Brothers
|Good Time Religion
|Dead Music For Dead People
|Rob Swift
|Jazz Is My Religion
|Turntable Jazz
|Robert and the roboters
|robert
|caniche royal
|The Dirtbombs
|King’s Lead Hat
|Dangerous Magical Noise
|Automato
|Gold of Desert Kings
|Automato
|Sons & Daughters
|Royally Used
|The Repulsion Box
|Burning Heads
|Power Is the Poison
|Bad Time For Human Kind
|Powersolo
|4-3-2-1
|Bloodskinbones
|Tv Men
|Dictator’s Fall
|Electric Eye On You
|Randy
|Powergame
|You Can’t Keep A Good Band Down
|The Exploited
|Believe In Anarchy
|Totally Exploited