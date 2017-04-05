Écoutez la radio en ligne !
Élections bidons, candidats véreux : à quand le retour d’un bonne dictature ?

- Moi je l’ai toujours dit : les gens sont cons alors leur filer le pouvoir c’est pas une bonne idée.
- On pourrait faire une dictature participative, façon co-contstruction genre
- Ben perso je me dit qu’une monarchie avec moi comme roi ça peu tout déchirer aussi
- On peut se demander si toute cette agitation ne cache pas ceux qui gouverne vraiment
- Le retour, tu veux dire que y en a eu des bonnes ?
- Sinon un féodalisme, on en parle plus de ça
- Avec un rebon de religion on pourrait lancer une Théocratie
- Et oui et pas un truc constitutionnelle comme chez les rosbeef
- Vu tout ces problèmes de pouvoir, on pourrait pas juste supprimer le pouvoir ?

05/04/2017
GROUPE titre album
Antibalas Afrobeat Orchestra N.E.S.T.A. (Never Ever Submit To Authority) Liberation Afro Beat, Vol. 1
Portobello Bones & Amigos No Vote-PPB+Near Death Experience+Ouled El Raï Portobello Amigos
Dead Kennedys Chickenshit Conformist Bedtime For Democracy
The Dead Brothers Good Time Religion Dead Music For Dead People
Rob Swift Jazz Is My Religion Turntable Jazz
Robert and the roboters robert caniche royal
The Dirtbombs King’s Lead Hat Dangerous Magical Noise
Automato Gold of Desert Kings Automato
Sons & Daughters Royally Used The Repulsion Box
Burning Heads Power Is the Poison Bad Time For Human Kind
Powersolo 4-3-2-1 Bloodskinbones
Tv Men Dictator’s Fall Electric Eye On You
Randy Powergame You Can’t Keep A Good Band Down
The Exploited Believe In Anarchy Totally Exploited
