Moi je l’ai toujours dit : les gens sont cons alors leur filer le pouvoir c’est pas une bonne idée.

On pourrait faire une dictature participative, façon co-contstruction genre

Ben perso je me dit qu’une monarchie avec moi comme roi ça peu tout déchirer aussi

On peut se demander si toute cette agitation ne cache pas ceux qui gouverne vraiment

Le retour, tu veux dire que y en a eu des bonnes ?

Sinon un féodalisme, on en parle plus de ça

Avec un rebon de religion on pourrait lancer une Théocratie

Et oui et pas un truc constitutionnelle comme chez les rosbeef

Vu tout ces problèmes de pouvoir, on pourrait pas juste supprimer le pouvoir ?

05/04/2017

Élections bidons, candidats véreux : à quand le retour d’un bonne dictature ?

