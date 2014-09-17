Qu’aurait pensé Freud de Justin Bieber ?
17/09/2014
|GROUPE
|titre
|album
|Cypress Hill
|Psychodelic Vision
|Stoned Raiders
|Dangerdoom
|Sofa King
|The Mouse & The Mask
|The Exploited
|Psycho
|Totally Exploited
|Firecracker
|Psycho
|Gotta Love It
|Justin Hinds & The Dominoes
|King Samuel
|Genuine Ska & Rocksteady
|Girls Against Boys
|Psycho-Future
|Freak*On*Ica
|Hawaii Samurai
|Psycho Beach Party
|The Octopus Incident ?
|Heavy Trash
|Justine Alright
|Heavy Trash
|ISP
|You Moma Is A Psycho
|ISP Will Rocket You
|the Jim Jones Revue
|Rock n Roll Psychosis
|Compilation Cosmic Trip
|Kim
|Marlene On A Sofa
|The Hard Rock
|Powersolo
|Psych Demons
|Bloodskinbones
|psychopunch
|Fingerlinkin’good
|Punk N Roll A Licious (vol.2)
|Squarepusher
|The Exploding Psychology
|Go Plastic
|Super Preachers
|Sofa Surfer
|Stereophonic Sometimes
un Œdipe fichier :