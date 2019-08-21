Licorne, babane, quel est le nouveau visage du terrorisme ?
21/08/19
|GROUPE
|titre
|album
|The Dirtbombs
|Don’t Break My Heart
|Dangerous Magical Noise
|Iam
|Attentat 2
|Ombre Et Lumière (Cd 2)
|The Lorean
|The Terrorists ! The Terrorists !
|Delorean
|Microfilm
|Combinaison
|The Bay Of Future Passed
|Rob Swift
|Terrorism (feat : DJ Quest & Bob James)
|Wargames
|Attentat Sonore
|You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet
|Limoges Punx
|Curses (The)
|Atomic Bomb
|24 Heures Du Punk Cd 9
|Fugazi
|Combination Lock
|Red Medicine
|Hawaii Samurai
|Voodoo Princess Terror
|Let There Be Surf
|Ima Robot
|Here Come The Bombs
|Ima Robot
|Jello Biafra And The Guantanamo School Of Medicine
|The Terror of Tinytown
|The Audacity Of Hype
|L7
|The Bomb
|Hungry For Stink
|The Mighty Terror
|Life In London
|Calypso @ Dirty Jim’s
|Tommy And The Terrors
|Radioactive Radio
|24 Heures Du Punk Cd 8
Celle là au moins, Trump nous la volera pas :