Les Yeux Brouillés - Playlists du 14 au 18 janvier 2019

GROUPE TITRE ALBUM

BEACH SKULLS SUN LAS DUNAS

SHANNON AND THE CLAMS THE BOY ONION

BONNY DOON I AM HERE ( I AM ALIVE) LONG WAVE

MATTIEL CASS TECH MATTIEL

CUT WORMS THINK I MIGHT BE IN LOVE HOLLOW GROUND

SAPIN HIROSHIMA DARK IS THE NIGHT…ON IS THE PARTY

LANDOWNER FLOOR BLATANT

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS SITUATIONS CHANGES PINNED

BODEGA HOW DID THIS HAPPEN !? ENDLESS SCROLL

BRAS MORT LOVEKILLS GIVE HER THIS SHE TAKES THAT

BOOTCHY TEMPLE MARE’S NEST GLIMPSES