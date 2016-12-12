Écoutez la radio en ligne !
Accueil > La grille > Minuit automatique > Émission du 12 décembre (...)

Émission du 12 décembre 2016

Hors-piste : Drachen Part 2, par Mathias Delplanque http://www.mathiasdelplanque.com

Trop long trop con : Love to Fight, par Sebadoh https://sebadoh.bandcamp.com // The Fuckening : Plot Twist !, par Two Brothers https://twobrothersband.bandcamp.com/releases // Blue Blood, par Whores https://whores.bandcamp.com/album/clean // Hell Fissure, par Punching Swans https://punchingswans.bandcamp.com

La rubrique hip-hop : All This Money, par Injury Reserve http://floss.digital (et le clip ♥ : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcZ1Te9-1go)

 

