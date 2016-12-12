Émission du 12 décembre 2016

L.O.W. , par Death Pedals https://deathpedals.bandcamp.com/album/meat-house-2

, par Death Pedals https://deathpedals.bandcamp.com/album/meat-house-2 The Light Has A Voice , par Corbeaux http://corbeauxrock.com

, par Corbeaux http://corbeauxrock.com Welcome Home , par Stonewall Noise Orchestra http://www.snoband.com

, par Stonewall Noise Orchestra http://www.snoband.com Blue Ruin , par Fall of Messiah https://fallofmessiah.bandcamp.com

, par Fall of Messiah https://fallofmessiah.bandcamp.com Half-Mask , par DVA Damas https://dvadamas.bandcamp.com

, par DVA Damas https://dvadamas.bandcamp.com The Flood, par Small Leaks Sink Ships http://www.smallleaks.com

Hors-piste : Drachen Part 2, par Mathias Delplanque http://www.mathiasdelplanque.com

Panic , par Beatsteaks https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/255526-Beatsteaks

, par Beatsteaks https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/255526-Beatsteaks As Noisy As Possible , par Marvin https://marvin.bandcamp.com

, par Marvin https://marvin.bandcamp.com The Unfortunate Death Of The Lords , par LORDS https://lords.bandcamp.com

, par LORDS https://lords.bandcamp.com Moral Compass, par Muuy Biien https://muuybiien.bandcamp.com

Trop long trop con : Love to Fight, par Sebadoh https://sebadoh.bandcamp.com // The Fuckening : Plot Twist !, par Two Brothers https://twobrothersband.bandcamp.com/releases // Blue Blood, par Whores https://whores.bandcamp.com/album/clean // Hell Fissure, par Punching Swans https://punchingswans.bandcamp.com

Cosmic Zoo , par Meat Wave https://sideonedummy.com/artists/meat-wave

, par Meat Wave https://sideonedummy.com/artists/meat-wave T=0, par The Tall Ships http://wearetallships.co.uk

La rubrique hip-hop : All This Money, par Injury Reserve http://floss.digital (et le clip ♥ : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcZ1Te9-1go)