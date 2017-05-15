Émission du 15 mai 2017

Disorder (Joy Division Cover) , par Bedhead https://bedhead.bandcamp.com/

, par Bedhead https://bedhead.bandcamp.com/ Brompton Stone , par Buzz Rodeo https://buzzrodeo.bandcamp.com/album/combine

, par Buzz Rodeo https://buzzrodeo.bandcamp.com/album/combine Stuck On Screen , par The Poison Arrows https://thepoisonarrows.bandcamp.com/

, par The Poison Arrows https://thepoisonarrows.bandcamp.com/ Sneuro-Harmonic Conspiracy , par Six Finger Satellite https://www.subpop.com/artists/six_finger_satellite

, par Six Finger Satellite https://www.subpop.com/artists/six_finger_satellite WAlkie Talkie , par Palm https://palmnewyork.bandcamp.com/

, par Palm https://palmnewyork.bandcamp.com/ Midroll , par 3nd https://zankyorecord.bandcamp.com/album/world-tour

, par 3nd https://zankyorecord.bandcamp.com/album/world-tour Ineffable Dolphin Communion, par Yowie https://yowie.bandcamp.com/

Hors-piste : Contain, par Ian William Craig http://www.ianwilliamcraig.com/

Essay On Bentham , par MIAVA https://miava.bandcamp.com/

, par MIAVA https://miava.bandcamp.com/ Wonderful , par Doomsday Student https://skingraftrecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-self-help-tragedy

, par Doomsday Student https://skingraftrecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-self-help-tragedy The Workers Are Few, par 68 http://theyare68.com/

Trop long trop con : We’ve got a File On You, par Blur http://www.blur.co.uk/ // I Erase You, par World Be Free https://worldbefree.bandcamp.com/album/the-anti-circle // Communion, par Old Gray https://oldgray.bandcamp.com/