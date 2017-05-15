Émission du 15 mai 2017
- Disorder (Joy Division Cover), par Bedhead https://bedhead.bandcamp.com/
- Brompton Stone, par Buzz Rodeo https://buzzrodeo.bandcamp.com/album/combine
- Stuck On Screen, par The Poison Arrows https://thepoisonarrows.bandcamp.com/
- Sneuro-Harmonic Conspiracy, par Six Finger Satellite https://www.subpop.com/artists/six_finger_satellite
- WAlkie Talkie, par Palm https://palmnewyork.bandcamp.com/
- Midroll, par 3nd https://zankyorecord.bandcamp.com/album/world-tour
- Ineffable Dolphin Communion, par Yowie https://yowie.bandcamp.com/
Hors-piste : Contain, par Ian William Craig http://www.ianwilliamcraig.com/
- Essay On Bentham, par MIAVA https://miava.bandcamp.com/
- Wonderful, par Doomsday Student https://skingraftrecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-self-help-tragedy
- The Workers Are Few, par 68 http://theyare68.com/
Trop long trop con : We’ve got a File On You, par Blur http://www.blur.co.uk/ // I Erase You, par World Be Free https://worldbefree.bandcamp.com/album/the-anti-circle // Communion, par Old Gray https://oldgray.bandcamp.com/
- This is Not an Exit, par Shipping News https://shippingnews.bandcamp.com/
- Rambarde, par Kourgane https://www.discogs.com/fr/Kourgane-Corps-De-Chasse/release/2862554
- Echo, Bravo, par Duster https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/200115-Duster-2
- The Kid Who Had His Ear Slapped By The Druggist, par Meet Me In St Louis https://bsmrocks.bandcamp.com/album/mmvi-mmix
- Tongues, par Jawbox https://jawbox.bandcamp.com/