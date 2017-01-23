Émission du 23 janvier 2017.

À Coups de Batte , par Les Shériff https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/377395-Les-Sheriff

Hors-piste : Alabama Blues, par JB Lenoir https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/J.B._Lenoir

Run You Out , par Meat Wave https://meatwavechicago.bandcamp.com

Trop long trop con : Starter, par Coubiac https://coubiac.bandcamp.com // Blunt Trauma, par Old Gray https://oldgray.bandcamp.com // This is not a Lamb of God song, par 100 Onces https://100onces.bandcamp.com // Oscuridad Eterna, par Criaturas https://criaturas82.bandcamp.com/album/oscuridad-eterna-2

Test Yourself Cheaper, par Biscuit Mouth https://biscuitmouth.bandcamp.com

La rubrique Richmond : Intro / Ignorance Is Bliss, par Mad Existence https://madexistence.bandcamp.com