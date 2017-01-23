Émission du 23 janvier 2017.
- À Coups de Batte, par Les Shériff https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/377395-Les-Sheriff
- Une larme dans un verre d’eau, par Expérience http://archive.wikiwix.com/cache/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.experiencenet.net%2F
- Jet’s Jets, par Sharks Keep Moving https://www.discogs.com/artist/547128-Sharks-Keep-Moving
- MMaybe, par Metronome Charisma http://www.metronomecharisma.com
- He’s My Thing, par Babes In Toyland https://www.discogs.com/artist/92569-Babes-In-Toyland
- Neighsayer, par You Break, You Buy https://ybyb.bandcamp.com
- Enter Entirely, par Cloud Nothing http://www.cloudnothings.com
Hors-piste : Alabama Blues, par JB Lenoir https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/J.B._Lenoir
- Run You Out, par Meat Wave https://meatwavechicago.bandcamp.com
- C Sharp, par The Wayward https://nervealtar.bandcamp.com/album/plutonic
- Wilderness, par Zarboth https://zarboth.bandcamp.com
- Air Conditions, par Q and not U https://qandnotu.bandcamp.com
Trop long trop con : Starter, par Coubiac https://coubiac.bandcamp.com // Blunt Trauma, par Old Gray https://oldgray.bandcamp.com // This is not a Lamb of God song, par 100 Onces https://100onces.bandcamp.com // Oscuridad Eterna, par Criaturas https://criaturas82.bandcamp.com/album/oscuridad-eterna-2
- Test Yourself Cheaper, par Biscuit Mouth https://biscuitmouth.bandcamp.com
La rubrique Richmond : Intro / Ignorance Is Bliss, par Mad Existence https://madexistence.bandcamp.com
- Intermareals, par Jardín De La Croix https://jardindelacroix.bandcamp.com
- Basstation, par Girls Against Boys http://www.gvsb.com
- Death Mountain / Dungeon Reprise, par Bit Brigade http://www.bitbrigade.com