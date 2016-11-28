Émission du 28 novembre 2016

Paris-Brestol , par Papaye http://friendlypapaye.bandcamp.com

Hors-piste : Un millimètre ça change tout, par Forever Pavot http://www.bornbadrecords.net/releases/bb079-forever-pavot-le-bon-coin-forever

Lagoon , par Abelia https://abeliaband.bandcamp.com/album/inked

Trop long trop con : Minimal Full Power, par Marylin Rambo http://marylin-rambo.blogspot.fr // The Collapse, par No Haven https://nohaven.bandcamp.com/releases // Hospital Mouth, par The Mall https://the-mall.bandcamp.com

Welcome To Stop, par 31 Knots https://31knots.bandcamp.com

La rubrique hip-hop : Pretty Things Ft. King Foe, par Deca https://deca.bandcamp.com

Big World, par Cloakroom https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloakroom_(band)

La rubrique Richmond : Castalia, par Engine Down https://enginedown.bandcamp.com