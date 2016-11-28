Émission du 28 novembre 2016
- Paris-Brestol, par Papaye http://friendlypapaye.bandcamp.com
- Machhapuchhare, par Noyades https://noyades.bandcamp.com
- I’m Never Looking For You, par Ken Mode http://www.ken-mode.com
- Define Migration, par The Mall https://the-mall.bandcamp.com
- This is the Return of the Don’t Talk Backs, par The pAper chAse https://thepaperchase.bandcamp.com
- Sound of Haugesund, par WorldService Project http://www.worldserviceproject.co.uk
- Cyniculture, par Stage Kids https://stagekids.bandcamp.com
Hors-piste : Un millimètre ça change tout, par Forever Pavot http://www.bornbadrecords.net/releases/bb079-forever-pavot-le-bon-coin-forever
- Lagoon, par Abelia https://abeliaband.bandcamp.com/album/inked
- Stun, par LD. Kharst https://ldkharst.bandcamp.com
Trop long trop con : Minimal Full Power, par Marylin Rambo http://marylin-rambo.blogspot.fr // The Collapse, par No Haven https://nohaven.bandcamp.com/releases // Hospital Mouth, par The Mall https://the-mall.bandcamp.com
- Welcome To Stop, par 31 Knots https://31knots.bandcamp.com
La rubrique hip-hop : Pretty Things Ft. King Foe, par Deca https://deca.bandcamp.com
- Big World, par Cloakroom https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloakroom_(band)
La rubrique Richmond : Castalia, par Engine Down https://enginedown.bandcamp.com
- and paint our pupils with the ashes, par tfvsjs https://tfvsjs.bandcamp.com/album/zoi
- Colour Television, par Eddy Current Suppression Ring https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eddy_Current_Suppression_Ring