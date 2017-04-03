Émission du 3 avril 2017

Let Go , par Lardo https://lardo.bandcamp.com/album/sinking

, par Lardo https://lardo.bandcamp.com/album/sinking This Life Is Old, New, Borrowed and Blue , par ’68 http://www.theyare68.com

, par ’68 http://www.theyare68.com Hallow/Hollow , par The Body https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/no-one-deserves-happiness

, par The Body https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/no-one-deserves-happiness Coming , par Choochooshoeshoot http://www.kythibong.org/fr/bands/choochooshoeshoot.php

, par Choochooshoeshoot http://www.kythibong.org/fr/bands/choochooshoeshoot.php I’m Just Gonna Close My Eyes For a Second, par Beauty Pill http://www.beautypill.com

Hors-piste : La Sirenita, par Nilamayé https://lesdisquesbongojoe.bandcamp.com/album/las-flores-del-sol

N£vols , par Big OK http://atrdr.net/artiste/big-ok

, par Big OK http://atrdr.net/artiste/big-ok Raise your gaze , par Tristeza http://www.trstz.com

, par Tristeza http://www.trstz.com Garcita Morena, par pixvae http://www.grolektif.com/ecard-pixvae

Trop long trop con : Fanion, par Daïkiri https://daikiri.bandcamp.com/album/marcel-supra // Favorite Pastimes, par The Mall https://the-mall.bandcamp.com // Revue, par A Band of Buriers https://jamesphoney.bandcamp.com

Chasm, par Toska https://officialtoska.bandcamp.com

La rubrique hip-hop : Things You Can Do, par Deltron 3030 http://www.deltron3030.com