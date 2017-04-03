Écoutez la radio en ligne !
Émission du 3 avril 2017

Hors-piste : La Sirenita, par Nilamayé https://lesdisquesbongojoe.bandcamp.com/album/las-flores-del-sol

Trop long trop con : Fanion, par Daïkiri https://daikiri.bandcamp.com/album/marcel-supra // Favorite Pastimes, par The Mall https://the-mall.bandcamp.com // Revue, par A Band of Buriers https://jamesphoney.bandcamp.com

La rubrique hip-hop : Things You Can Do, par Deltron 3030 http://www.deltron3030.com

