Émission du 3 avril 2017
- Let Go, par Lardo https://lardo.bandcamp.com/album/sinking
- This Life Is Old, New, Borrowed and Blue, par ’68 http://www.theyare68.com
- Hallow/Hollow, par The Body https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/no-one-deserves-happiness
- Coming, par Choochooshoeshoot http://www.kythibong.org/fr/bands/choochooshoeshoot.php
- I’m Just Gonna Close My Eyes For a Second, par Beauty Pill http://www.beautypill.com
Hors-piste : La Sirenita, par Nilamayé https://lesdisquesbongojoe.bandcamp.com/album/las-flores-del-sol
- N£vols, par Big OK http://atrdr.net/artiste/big-ok
- Raise your gaze, par Tristeza http://www.trstz.com
- Garcita Morena, par pixvae http://www.grolektif.com/ecard-pixvae
Trop long trop con : Fanion, par Daïkiri https://daikiri.bandcamp.com/album/marcel-supra // Favorite Pastimes, par The Mall https://the-mall.bandcamp.com // Revue, par A Band of Buriers https://jamesphoney.bandcamp.com
- Chasm, par Toska https://officialtoska.bandcamp.com
La rubrique hip-hop : Things You Can Do, par Deltron 3030 http://www.deltron3030.com
- Lux Furiosa, par L’Effondras https://leffondras.bandcamp.com/album/les-flavescences-lp
- The Bay of Future Passed, par Microfilm https://microfilm1.bandcamp.com