Émission du 6 mars 2017.
- 3AM, par Atlas https://atlasbe.bandcamp.com
- potrei, potrebbe, par Eremo https://eremo.bandcamp.com/releases
- Furthest End Of The Couch, par Akarso https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/1025394-Akarso
- To Be Swayed, par Meat Wave https://sideonedummy.com/artists/meat-wave
- Communique Tout, par Douche Froide https://buildmeabombrecords.bandcamp.com/album/self-titled-7
- It’s Gonna Be Great, par Peter Kernel http://peterkernel.tumblr.com
Hors-piste : Home Hat Placement, par Arnold Dreyblatt & Megafaun http://northernspyrecords.com/artist/arnold-dreyblatt-megafaun
- 10th Planet, par Hot Snakes http://hotsnakes.com
- Lungs, par Twin Stumps http://fandeathrecords.com/discography.html
- Toward The Omega Point, par Horse Lords https://horselords.bandcamp.com/album/interventions
- Sans Souci, par Brontide http://www.holyroarrecords.com/artists/brontide
Trop long trop con : Oldscratch, par The Distillers https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Distillers // Meurtre, par Attila Krang https://moncul.bandcamp.com/album/gymkhana // Mask, par Meat Wave https://sideonedummy.com/artists/meat-wave
La rubrique hip-hop : Whose Planet ? Our Planet, par Sifu Hotman https://sifuhotman.bandcamp.com
- 地下室の青春 Youth Of Basement, par Nojikas https://nojikas.bandcamp.com
- Happy As Larry, Larry Is Dead, par Alpha Male Tea Party https://alphamaleteaparty.bandcamp.com
- You Are The Daydream, par Parachute Day https://parachuteday.bandcamp.com