Émission du 9 janvier 2017
- Midnightmare, par No Teef https://noteef.bandcamp.com/releases
- Iron Hail, par Kerretta https://kerretta.bandcamp.com
- D, par LiTe http://lite-web.com/cubic
- Another Air Strike Called Love, par Volta Do Mar https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/1207349-Volta-Do-Mar
- Life ; Aquatic, par GUG https://gugnoise.bandcamp.com/releases
Hors-piste : All One, par Anarchist Republic Of Bzzz http://anarchistrepublicofbzzz.com/Anarchist_Republic_of_Bzzz.html
- Non, pas ce soir…, par Martin & Dubois http://martinetduboisweb.free.fr
- D.C. Will Do That To You (Parts 1 & 2), par Smart Went Crazy http://www.dischord.com/band/smart-went-crazy
Trop long trop con : Handgun Fantasy, par Femme Fatale https://www.discogs.com/Femme-Fatale-As-You-Sow-So-Shall-You-Reap/release/1258243 // Exitfare, par Smart Went Crazy http://www.dischord.com/band/smart-went-crazy // Rock For Nations, par Volta Do Mar https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/1207349-Volta-Do-Mar
- 2.5 Overnight, par The Mercury Program https://themercuryprogram.bandcamp.com/album/new-myths
La rubrique Richmond : Wish You Were Here, par Sparklehorse (et Thom Yorke) https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/12372-Sparklehorse
La rubrique hip-hop : Enny Meeney Miney Moe, par Injury Reserve http://floss.digital
- We Could Be Others, par Medications http://www.medicationsband.com
- Orange, par The Most https://themostbandct.bandcamp.com/album/at-once
- Radiation, par Priests http://666priests666.tumblr.com