Émission du 9 janvier 2017

Hors-piste : All One, par Anarchist Republic Of Bzzz http://anarchistrepublicofbzzz.com/Anarchist_Republic_of_Bzzz.html

Trop long trop con : Handgun Fantasy, par Femme Fatale https://www.discogs.com/Femme-Fatale-As-You-Sow-So-Shall-You-Reap/release/1258243 // Exitfare, par Smart Went Crazy http://www.dischord.com/band/smart-went-crazy // Rock For Nations, par Volta Do Mar https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/1207349-Volta-Do-Mar

La rubrique Richmond : Wish You Were Here, par Sparklehorse (et Thom Yorke) https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/12372-Sparklehorse

La rubrique hip-hop : Enny Meeney Miney Moe, par Injury Reserve http://floss.digital

