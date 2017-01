Playlist & itw 09/01/17 au 13/01/17

GROUPE

VIDEODROME PILLS VIDEODRAME

NOYADES BEAR RIDER GO FAST

L’AN 2000 NONSENSE ILLUSIONS

FRUSTRATION MOTHER EARTH IN RAGS EMPIRES OF SHAMES

THE PROPER ORNAMENTS MEMORIES FOXHOLE

FOXYGEN FOLLOW THE LEADER HANG

REINIER BUMPING ON EAST COAST TAPE DECK VIBERATIONS

AESOP ROCK & HOMEBOY SANDMAN OATMEAL COOKIES LICE TWO : STILL BUGGIN’

JAY DANIEL 1001 NIGHTS BROKEN KNOWZ

THEODORE NEMY AND HIS BAND COME BACK WAKE UP YOU ! THE RISE AND FALL OF NIGERIAN ROCK 1972-77

COCAINE JESUS DEATH IS THE THING OF THE PAST WE’RE WORRIED ABOUT YOU

CARLA DAL FORNO WHAT YOU GONNA DO NOW ? YOU KNOW WHAT IT’S LIKE