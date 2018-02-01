Nouveautés musicales - Juin 2018 Tous les jeudis de 13h à 14h les animateurs vous présentent les nouveautés musicales de la radio. Redécouvrez la sélection sur cette page. Emission du jeudi 07 juin Gabriella Cohen Pink is the Colour of Unconditional Love Ecouter Hot Tang Mostly Mallards Ecouter Shannon Shaw Shannon in Nashville Ecouter Wooden Shjips V Ecouter Woody Murder Mystery Lost in Beaucaire Ecouter Thom Fekete Grow Ecouter Vital Idles Left Hand Ecouter Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever Hope Downs Ecouter Emission du jeudi 21 juin Dumb Seeing Green Ecouter Stork Let the Boys Eat Ecouter Charles Watson Now That I’m a River Ecouter Fascinator Water Sign Ecouter Kamasi Washington Heaven & Earth Ecouter Irene Dresel Icone EP Ecouter Boy Azooga 1,2 Kung Fu ! Ecouter Melody’s Echo Chamber Bon Voyage Ecouter Ikebe Shakedown The Way Home Ecouter Beechwood Inside the Flesh Hotel Ecouter Tape Waves Distant Light Ecouter Death Grips Year of the Snitch Ecouter Emission du jeudi 28 juin Mourn Sorpresa Familia Ecouter The Nude Party S/T Ecouter Charles Wallace And His Friends from Outer Space Ecouter The Saxophones Songs of the Saxophones Ecouter The Wave Pictures Brushes with Happiness Ecouter You Said Strange Salvation Prayer Ecouter Usé Selflic Ecouter