Nouveautés musicales - Juin 2018

Tous les jeudis de 13h à 14h les animateurs vous présentent les nouveautés musicales de la radio. Redécouvrez la sélection sur cette page.

Emission du jeudi 07 juin

  • Gabriella Cohen

    Pink is the Colour of Unconditional Love Ecouter

  • Hot Tang

    Mostly Mallards Ecouter

  • Shannon Shaw

    Shannon in Nashville Ecouter

  • Wooden Shjips

    V Ecouter

  • Woody Murder Mystery

    Lost in Beaucaire Ecouter

  • Thom Fekete

    Grow Ecouter

  • Vital Idles

    Left Hand Ecouter

  • Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever

    Hope Downs Ecouter

Emission du jeudi 21 juin

  • Dumb

    Seeing Green Ecouter

  • Stork

    Let the Boys Eat Ecouter

  • Charles Watson

    Now That I’m a River Ecouter

  • Fascinator

    Water Sign Ecouter

  • Kamasi Washington

    Heaven & Earth Ecouter

  • Irene Dresel

    Icone EP Ecouter

  • Boy Azooga

    1,2 Kung Fu ! Ecouter

  • Melody’s Echo Chamber

    Bon Voyage Ecouter

  • Ikebe Shakedown

    The Way Home Ecouter

  • Beechwood

    Inside the Flesh Hotel Ecouter

  • Tape Waves

    Distant Light Ecouter

  • Death Grips

    Year of the Snitch Ecouter

Emission du jeudi 28 juin

  • Mourn

    Sorpresa Familia Ecouter

  • The Nude Party

    S/T Ecouter

  • Charles Wallace

    And His Friends from Outer Space Ecouter

  • The Saxophones

    Songs of the Saxophones Ecouter

  • The Wave Pictures

    Brushes with Happiness Ecouter

  • You Said Strange

    Salvation Prayer Ecouter

  • Usé

    Selflic Ecouter

